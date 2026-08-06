How to reclaim customer interactions from third-party AI platforms

The cost and complexity of getting speed right at scale, without burning the budget, is one of the reasons most pilots never become production channels.

02. The trust boundary around a channel that can actually act

A conversational channel that can only talk is a novelty. A conversational channel that can act on your customer’s behalf, moving money, changing an address, raising a claim, booking a service or committing a transaction, is a real channel.

What it costs you. Most organizations today respond to that risk by saying no. Pilots stay in read-only sandboxes, unable to actually do anything useful for the customer. But a read-only conversational channel isn’t a customer channel. It’s a brochure with a microphone. You get all the cost of building it, none of the business value.

Why it’s genuinely hard. The moment a conversational AI is allowed to take action, it enters the same risk envelope as every other serious channel in your business, with none of the security, audit and compliance controls that took decades to build around call centers, apps and branches. Giving a generative AI the keys to your systems is not something your CISO, your regulator or your general counsel will sign off on by default, and they’re right not to. It’s an engineering, risk and governance problem that has to be solved together, which few vendors know how to do.

03. Answers your business can stand behind

This is the one that keeps CFOs and general counsels awake. Generative AI, left to generate, will tell your customers things that are wrong with the same confidence it tells them things that are right. For a regulated institution answering a customer’s question about their money, their coverage, their eligibility or their rights, it’s a career-ending risk for whoever signed it off.

What it costs you. One wrong answer, spoken with confidence, is all it takes. A misquoted premium, an incorrect balance, a hallucinated policy or a wrong eligibility decision. The customer acts on what they were told. The liability lands on you, not on the vendor whose AI invented the number.

Why it’s genuinely hard. You can’t build a customer channel on a system that might hallucinate. It has to be built so that hallucination is structurally impossible for the answers that matter: the numbers, the policies, the entitlements and the decisions. That’s a design problem the agent-first vendors on the market today don’t have a clean answer to. Solving it requires rethinking the relationship between the AI and your systems of record from the ground up, which is slow, expensive and unforgiving of mistakes. It’s also what separates a conversational pilot from a channel your CFO can put her name to.

Speed, trust and certifiability. Each one is hard on its own. Solving all three together, under real customer load, is what moves a conversational channel out of the demo phase and into production.

How to build a conversational channel that works

The typical response to a shift this size is to commission a strategy, build a roadmap and plan a multiyear program. It is the wrong response here. The shift is moving too fast, and the only learning that matters comes from putting something real in front of customers. By the time a traditional program lands, its assumptions will be out of date and competitors who moved faster will have taken position.

At Thoughtworks, we advocate for an agile, iterative approach instead. Rather than making large upfront commitments, organizations should move in fast, evidence-driven increments, continuously validating that the technical approach works, that the business case holds and that customers actually want the experience before investing further.

We structure that approach through our 3/3/3 delivery motion:

Three days | Concept: Is this real for us? Align executive sponsors on where your customers are moving, which conversations matter most to your business and what the shape of a first move looks like.

Three weeks | Prototype: Can we actually do this? Build a working prototype of a real customer conversation. Prove the speed. Prove safe integration. Prove the answers stand up. Test with users. Emerge with a business case grounded in evidence.

Three months | Build and launch: What happens in the market? Put an MLP into the hands of customers. Measure actual impact on the relationship, the economics and the competitive position. Iterate from evidence.

It progressively de-risks the investment across the three dimensions that decide whether a product actually succeeds — desirability, feasibility and business viability — in a cadence every executive can commit to.

This is possible due to AI/works™, Thoughtworks’ agentic development platform that sits underneath this cadence. The platform turns business needs into dynamic specifications and working code through coordinated AI agents. Because it relies on established components and built-in guardrails, teams can accelerate development while maintaining security and compliance.

It's about not moving fast for its own sake, but finding out early which ideas were never going to work, instead of spending years finding out the expensive way.

The question for your board

The question at the top of your organization shouldn't be which AI tools to procure or which models to standardize on. Those are execution questions, and the answers will change every six months for years. The question that matters now is a strategy question, and it has a short shelf life:

Are you present, as a business, in the way your customers now want to be served? Or are you about to watch your relationship with them thin out in favor of whoever is?

For most organizations, the honest answer today is no, and the plan to change it doesn’t exist yet.

That’s a competitive position, and it’s a deteriorating one. Pick the single customer conversation that matters most to your business. Put something real in front of customers before the end of the next quarter. Then scale from a position of evidence.

Your customers have already moved. The only question left is whether you move with them.