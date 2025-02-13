AI in payments modernization: Leveraging the full potential  

At the same time, we’re encouraging clients to leverage AI for more than migrating legacy systems into modern stacks. The reality is that today’s modern code is tomorrow’s legacy, and simply re-engineering systems will create new legacy-related issues that need to be resolved in the future.

To be future-proof, modernization should be grasped as an opportunity to incrementally re-engineer business processes, as well as systems. Part of this is identifying which parts of a legacy system map to specific domain capabilities, so focus can be applied to reverse engineering the areas that are of highest strategic value to the organization or its customers.

This level of re-engineering also requires business flows to be mapped out in a way that business stakeholders can easily comprehend and reference. Providing that visibility enables these stakeholders to give input on areas of strategic priority, and where there’s potential for processes to be retooled or improved.

GenAI can provide a solid foundation to develop this kind of understanding and visualization. We’ve worked with clients to develop capability trees that assign subdomain capabilities at the code level, which are then aggregated into larger, more abstract domain capabilities, until they converge at the highest level of abstraction at the level of business domains, such as compliance or customer service.

The result is an accurate blueprint of the enterprise that can be enhanced by creating additional documentation, such as glossaries or flowcharts, associated with each domain. This paves the way for a more informed assessment of which areas of the old system should be focused on and re-engineered first, encouraging the organization to pursue modernization incrementally, rather than attempting to overhaul the entire system at once.

Steps on the path to value

The incremental approach is core to what we call value-driven modernization – pursuing tangible, relatively quick wins in areas that matter to the organization, to underpin the business case for modernization and build momentum. In a vital function like payments, incremental steps also help minimize the likelihood of disruption or governance oversights.

Modernization can be made a lot easier with the transparency and understanding GenAI brings to the process. However we still urge customers to seek advisors, rather than simple AI vendors, to guide them on this journey. The fact is GenAI is only one possible item in the modernization toolkit; a plethora of other techniques, rooted in both machine learning and other technologies, can be employed to analyse and reverse engineer legacy systems. The most effective approaches will leverage a variety of solutions to provide the best starting point for modernization, and ongoing support.