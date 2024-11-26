Building digital platforms: Key considerations for long-term success

Seen in light of analyst observations that digital strategy and business strategy have now become “one and the same,” this success rate is hardly desirable.

In our experience working with enterprise CTOs, we see that the digital transformation landscape is fraught with challenges. A large bank that began its transformation journey with point solutions stumbles to integrate them effectively. A global retailer using legacy e-commerce struggles to scale.

In the above cases—and many others—a robust platform strategy is one of the few effective approaches. Yet, ‘platform’ is one of those words that has warped itself into confusion.

Before we get into why, when and how to use a platform strategy, let’s first be clear on what it is.

What is a digital platform?

A digital platform is a technology foundation and open participative infrastructure that allows frictionless interactions between producers and consumers, compounding value creation through network effects. In the platform business model, value creation happens via interaction.

An online marketplace is a great example of a platform because it creates value by connecting sellers and buyers, offering both the tools to conduct their trade. Another example, albeit internally facing, would be a developer platform with infrastructure, tools and automation to accelerate software engineering.

As a business strategy, organizations can also build platforms that support business capabilities that can be combined and composed in various ways. For instance, if you’re an omnichannel retailer, you can create capabilities, such as customer authentication, product listing, or merchant dashboard, that can be reused and enhanced by other departments within the business.

Why build a digital platform?

Digital platforms provide a robust foundation for structuring the technological backbone of a business, creating significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

Flexibility: A robust platform supports core business capabilities by offering widely available Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This enables seamless integration of internal and external applications, creating added value.

Reusability: A thoughtfully designed platform, which accurately identifies capabilities at the appropriate level of granularity, encourages the reuse of essential business assets. This approach enhances sustainability, accelerates product development and facilitates the rapid adoption of emerging technologies with minimal disruption to business operations.

Performance: A platform strategy enhances developer experience and productivity. Moreover, it optimizes cloud usage to elevate applications' performance, scalability and security.

Innovation: Organizations can innovate faster when the strategy expands to building business capability platforms. They can mix, match and improve on what exists and take it to market faster. They can adapt to market feedback and evolve with greater efficiency.

Despite its many benefits, platforms are not for everyone. Building a technological foundation as vast as a platform requires significant thought and effort.

Who should consider building a platform?

A platform strategy is a specific and solution-driven approach to software development. Here’s where it’ll work best.

Multi-pronged business models

A platform is great for organizations that offer multiple products with different workflows for various customers.