Multiplying benefits through technology with Ticket | Thoughtworks

Combining technology and product is not an easy task. By connecting these two areas, Thoughtworks became Ticket's partner to redesign their products, thereby helping Ticket better reflect their mission of multiplying benefits across their products.





Ticket is a benefit-focused company from Edenred Group, the world's leader in transaction solutions for companies, employees and merchants. The company is committed to securing the best experience for users, adding value to establishments and delivering benefits for the entire chain.





With national coverage in Brazil, Ticket serves 70,000 corporate clients and more than 5 million users with 4.3 million electronic cards accepted in a network of 320,000 establishments across 4,800 cities.





With the challenge of developing a digital platform, Thoughtworks and Ticket co-created the "Ticket Conecte" app. The product was designed to add value to the business of commercial establishments and the end user, connecting the two parts and multiplying benefits.





As a result, clients have gained an additional advantage in advertising on the Ticket platform: reaching the ideal audience at that right time. Through Ticket Conecte, they can segment promotions and reach the customers they aim to impact.