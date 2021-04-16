TELUS Online Security (TOS) is the first full-suite online security service to be offered in Canada through a partnership with NortonLifeLock. It is a comprehensive online security product that offers complete protection for devices, privacy, and personal information. It provides peace-of-mind of every single Canadian through all-in-one protection.





Thoughtworks worked closely with TELUS Digital, dedicated to building innovative, data-driven, customer centric digital experiences by managing TELUS’ digital assets, to launch a regional beta in just one month. Working across teams based in Ecuador, Brazil and Canada, we developed and delivered a solution that enables TELUS to offer a standalone Online Security product for the Canadian market.





The process

TELUS and Thoughtworks first defined the product vision and mapped the journey ahead. To fully achieve this, they had to understand the personas of main target groups and how they would interact with the product. Thoughtworks worked creatively to leverage the frameworks and technologies that TELUS had already developed to create this experience in record time. The effective communication established between the Thoughtworks development team and the TELUS product team was crucial for success.