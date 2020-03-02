Morrisons is the fourth largest grocery retailer in the UK. Their network spans 505 stores and 135,000 employees across the country.





The traditional re-ordering process at Morrisons was lengthy, manual and prone to error. Five or more employees per store were dedicated to replenishing stock. Staff would print product documents up to 800 pages long and walk the floor to get products on the shelf.





Morrisons partnered with Thoughtworks to create a more seamless ordering experience for store employees to increase inventory accuracy and allow them to spend more time on the floor helping customers.





In just 24 weeks, the mobile web application was implemented across all 505 UK stores. Morrisons used Samsung tablets for this initiative, but the platform is flexible and works across any mobile device.