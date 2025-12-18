Founded in 2012, LATAM Airlines has grown to become the largest airline company in Latin America, transporting a record 82 million passengers in 2024. Long at the forefront of the Latin America aviation industry, their purpose is to elevate every trip, always.

Central to this mission is eMantto, their transformation in digital maintenance, which ensures aircraft safety and reliability and leverages digital tools that reduce overhead and increase productivity. LATAM prides themselves on their punctuality, and knows this entirely depends on operational efficiency.

Challenge: Aviation tech transformed in the wake of COVID-19

After the challenges faced during COVID-19, three emerging trends are rapidly reshaping the airline industry:

Customer expectations are higher than ever, forcing airlines to prioritize personalized experiences and seamless, undisrupted journeys.

Financial constraints have limited traditional growth strategies, such as fleet expansion. Instead, the focus has shifted to digital technologies that drive efficiency and maximize existing resources.