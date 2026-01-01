NVIDIA GPU Activation Services

AI Factory programs lose months between the rack arriving on the data center floor and the first workload running in production. Cluster bring-up stalls. First workloads underperform because a standard of performance has not been clearly defined.
Thoughtworks GPU Activation Services close that gap with five value-based services, sold individually or layered into a single managed engagement, run by engineers who have extensive experience standing up and optimizing NVIDIA clusters.
A range of services, sized to where you are
Seams between value layers are where time is lost in an AI Factory. We built an integrated, platform-enabled team for all of them.
AI Factory programs fail at the seams between site readiness and stack install, between cluster bring-up and first workload, between steady-state operations and inference economics. Each seam needs a different competency, and most customers don’t have all of them on the bench at the same time.
Our five activation services cover the full lifecycle. Cluster Setup and Activation get you live. Managed Cluster Ops keeps you live. Managed Inference and Performance Engineering compound the value of every GPU hour you’ve already paid for. Get only what you need today and layer in more as the program matures, one partner across the stack, with a delivery cadence that compresses the lab-to-production gap from quarters to weeks.
The activation menu
Cluster setup
Stop losing time between hardware arrival and running workloads.
Our cluster setup service provides the specialized expertise in site readiness, NVIDIA stack configuration, and network topology needed to fully install, validate, and bring up your cluster, delivering a validated environment in three to four weeks.
Activation
While bringing infrastructure online is one challenge, running a real workload is another.
Our activation service provides the specialized training and inference expertise needed to configure and deploy your first workloads against benchmarked acceptance criteria, ensuring you start realizing value from your investment immediately.
Managed cluster ops
Prevent your production cluster from degrading and slowing down.
GPU clusters require specialized expertise in NVAIE upgrades, fabric tuning, and workload-aware capacity planning that traditional SRE teams may lack.
Our managed cluster ops service provides 24/7 monitoring, incident response, patching, capacity planning, and SLA-backed uptime, all delivered by a team experienced with NVIDIA clusters.
Managed inference
Maximize the return on your inference investments.
Our Managed Inference service provides continuous optimization across decoding, routing, and quantization via a managed token-as-a-service (on Run:AI or Thoughtworks TAILS CTL), capturing every potential percentage point of optimization.
Performance engineering
Don't let performance plateau or model quality drift due to a lack of specialized talent.
We provide MLE, MLOps, and accelerator-level optimization experts on retainer to handle model optimization, accelerator migration, and custom post-training, ensuring your AI workloads remain state-of-the-art and continue to improve.
Benefits
Production-ready in one month
One partner accountable across the stack
Optimizations that pay back the engagement
Move from rack arrival to running production workloads inside the first month. Fixed-scope services with proven runbooks remove the discovery tax that turns a 6-week install into a 6-month one.
Operate the cluster without standing up a full internal bench of NVAIE, fabric, MLE, and MLOps roles. SLA-backed uptime and capacity ahead of demand, without the rare hires it would otherwise require.
Continuous inference optimization and performance engineering keep cost-per-token falling as workloads grow. Every GPU hour does more work this quarter than last.