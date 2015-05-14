Mitchells Family of Stores Recognized as Top Innovator by Apparel Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

Thoughtworks Retail announced that Mitchells Family of Stores has been named a 2015 Top Innovator by Apparel Magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Mitchells has been recognized by Apparel Magazine for its efforts to create a highly personalized customer experience that supports its pursuit of shopper intimacy, the foundation for operations across its five luxury stores nationwide. Through their partnership with Thoughtworks Retail, Mitchells has transitioned to a “responsive organization” in the last two years and deployed a continuous development process to power rapid experimentation across customer touch points.

After launching a digital customer engagement solution in 2014, Mitchells decided to expand its partnership with Thoughtworks Retail to develop MWorld, a comprehensive, customer-centric e-Commerce platform that enables 1:1 interactions on anything and everything Mitchells customers need when making their luxury fashion and wardrobe decisions. Mitchells’ motto of “customers first” gave weight to the importance they placed on building such a platform, where loyal patrons can:

• Shop online or reserve items to try in-store

• See a comprehensive virtual closet of every purchase made in-stores and online

• Speak directly with their style advisor 24/7 for personalized assistance and communications

• Check in on the status of items left for tailoring – all at the click of a button

This new level of customized collaboration gives Mitchells’ shoppers exactly what they have come to expect from the luxury retailer. As a result, overall store traffic has increased, an enviable feat given the intense competition from many in the same space. Store associates also benefit from their use of the platform, enjoying the ability to see robust customer information, including their entire purchase history, wardrobe preferences and designer, size and inventory details accordingly.

“It has been an eye-opening experience for Mitchells in our commitment to deliver superior customer service to our beloved shoppers, and our partnership with Thoughtworks Retail has enabled us to go above and beyond our anticipated results,” said Andrew Mitchell-Namdar, VP of Marketing and Creative Services, Mitchells Family of Stores. “We are extremely honored to be among the innovative retailers to receive this recognition from Apparel Magazine.”

“From the beginning of our initial project with Mitchells in 2013, we recognized their genuine dedication to customer service excellence, and the desire to extend their high level of service in stores to the digital space,” said Robin Copland, Vice President of Retail, Americas, Thoughtworks Retail. “The creation of digital capabilities that are highly personalized allows Mitchells to differentiate in the luxury retail marketplace while remaining true to their brand.”

Apparel Magazine’s annual Top Innovator award recognizes apparel retailers, brands and manufacturers who have deployed new technology in unique ways to improve their business.