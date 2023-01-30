Making hard work easier

Workrise is a tech-enabled workforce management network that has revolutionized the energy sector by matching companies with workers. Need a field engineer for a new solar farm? How about maintenance crew for a traditional power plant? Workrise has it covered.

But like many cutting-edge scale-ups, Workrise faced some road bumps in its path to growth. For instance, one consequence of its rapid growth was that organizational silos began to emerge. Creating a new feature required the involvement of multiple departments and teams before release — and that impacted time-to-market. Other bottlenecks included increased cognitive load for dev teams, a lack of domain focus and misalignment between technology and the business.

As an agile enterprise, Workrise wanted a partner capable of turbo-charging their autonomous-team building efforts, and one that was aligned to their beliefs. That’s why they turned to the experts. Thoughtworks was brought in to assess, guide and re-engineer their software-development lifecycle best practices, including their methodologies, processes, CI/CD tools and documentation to provide a seamless and frictionless developer experience.

Together, we set out to make it easier, faster and safer to do business in the energy sector.