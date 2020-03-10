The offshore petroleum industry is characterised by the potential for severe hazards. The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) work with industry, workforce, stakeholders and other authorities, to prevent accidents and environmental disasters on petroleum drilling platforms within Commonwealth waters.





With more than 50 inspectors focusing on regulatory activities that save lives, NOPSEMA had to ensure their operations were efficient and scalable. They wanted to move away from error-prone manual data entry to reduce administrative overheads, to allow inspectors focus on the crucial aspects of their roles.





Off the shelf regulatory management systems left much to be desired; NOPSEMA wanted to create their own bespoke platform. Seeing similar projects go over time and budget, while failing to achieve expected outcomes, they wanted to try a new way to deliver software.





They chose to partner with Thoughtworks. Introducing agile software development capability and mindset into the organisation - a revolutionary approach for a government authority.