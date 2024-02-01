MyTreasur‑e is a powerful yet simple to use SaaS cash flow and treasury management software. Built on solidly reliable and trusted cloud technology, MyTreasur‑e is designed to enable treasury professionals to realize the benefits of a fully integrated treasury and risk management solution.





Overview



MyTreasur-e is one of Australia’s leading treasury software solutions. Locally owned and operated, MyTreasur-e was originally founded in 2004 as Finpacific.

Thoughtworks sat down with Nicolas Naim, Co-Founder and technical expert at MyTreasur-e, to get an insight into the vision behind the robustly growing business and the positive impact partnering with Thoughtworks has had on the rollout of the organization's strategies.





About MyTreasur-e

With a background in financial consulting, Nicolas is responsible, as Chief Technology Officer, for leading efforts across internal teams and working closely with Thoughtworks' cloud operations team. As a leader at a relatively small but growing company, Nicolas wears many hats: "I look after everything to do with technology, software development direction, AWS infrastructure management, and database management."



In the early days, Nicolas and Rangaswami Balakumar (Bala) co-founded Finpacific, the predecessor to MyTreasur-e. Finpacific was a distributor of treasury management software. Nicolas and Bala eventually realized they could be far more effective in supporting their clients' businesses if they established their own software solution. Propelled by enthusiasm and a clear vision, they forged ahead with their new mission. Despite their experience, the inevitable learning curve was a challenge in many areas. But they stayed the course and in 2012, the first version of their cloud-enabled, cutting-edge, and client-centric software MyTreasur-e was launched.



“Treasury management software is a relatively competitive field. Most solutions in the market are complex and often based on legacy systems, some over 25 years old, running out of the US or Europe. It continues to be MyTreasur-e’s mission to change that narrative”, said Nicolas, elaborating on the drive and passion behind MyTreasur-e.



Business goals

Company growth

Global expansion into new markets



Increase R&D investment for continued development of software



Agility around ongoing improvement of iterations



Continue upholding vision of developing powerfully simple solutions







Preparing for further growth



As MyTreasur-e grew and evolved over the years, so did the challenges they encountered on the journey. Here are some of the key areas that MyTreasur-e were focusing on:

Starting from the ground up to build a customer-centric treasury management software

Understanding the essentials of AWS and keeping up with technology changes

Navigating through complex security requirements essential to larger client organizations

Maintaining up-to-date best practices

Managing manual / heavily customized processes that are not easily repeatable

Scaling processes for growth

Security compliance / regulatory requirements (ISO / SOC)

Complexity of onboarding new remote workers as the team grows



Nicolas added: “When we started, there were a lot of things we didn’t know that we didn’t know! When we went with AWS, we gave it a go based on the best knowledge we could acquire at the time, with the resources we had. It wasn’t set up as best practice, didn’t rely enough on cloud formations, was not built on a strong enough foundation, and resulted in manual processes and many iterations. We reached a point where things were not as efficient as they needed to be, and client requirements around security compliance were increasing.”

Nicolas identified risks around non-compliance, security / SOC and audit procedures, the complexity of onboarding new customers quickly and efficiently, and the importance of having a partner that understood security and compliance. By addressing these three vital risks, Thoughtworks has enabled MyTreasur-e to operate more efficiently around orchestration, access, credentials, and SSO, bringing greater confidence to the MyTreasur-e team in being agile, consistent, compliant, and secure.