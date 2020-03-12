CXA Group - Scaling one of Asia's leading Insurtech start-ups using platform thinking

CXA is on a mission to create better outcomes for their clients; improving their employee's health by shifting insurance and treatment spend to wellness and disease prevention.





Insurance industry veteran, Rosaline Koo, found that the industry could no longer resolve the rising cost of healthcare and that one-size-fits-all benefits could not meet diverse employee needs.





We partnered with CXA to achieve their ambitious goal: to digitize the benefits and wellness value chain and to unleash the potential of data.





Today, CXA allows its clients to engage its employees with the power of personalized benefits and wellness to individual life stage and health needs, using AI to address their employees' specific physical, mental, and financial health risks.