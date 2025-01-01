Michael Carajohn

Michael has served as a member of our board since 2025. He joined Apax Partners in 2021 and is currently a principal in the Tech team. He currently serves on the board of directors of Zellis Group and EcoOnline and formerly served on the board of AffiniPay.



Prior to joining Apax, Michael was a private equity investor at the Carlyle Group where he most recently focused on Buyout and Growth investments for the flagship US Buyout Fund.



Michael holds a BA in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania.