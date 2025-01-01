Ian Davis is currently a director of Thoughtworks Holdings Inc and an advisor to MGX. He is also Senior Independent Director of Majid Al Futtaim Holdings and is an advisor to several private firms and non-profit organizations.



From 2013-2021 he was Chairman of Rolls-Royce plc. From 2010-2023 he was Non-Executive Director of Johnson & Johnson Inc. and from 2010-2020 he was a Non-Executive Director of BP plc where he was also Senior Independent (Lead) Director. Between 2011-2017 he was a Non-Executive Director of the UK Cabinet Office, of Teach for All, an educational non profit and Big Society Capital.



Ian is Senior Partner Emeritus of McKinsey & Company, where he was a consultant and partner for over 30 years. He served as Chairman and Worldwide Managing Partner of McKinsey between 2003 and 2009.