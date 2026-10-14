Solution: Redesigning a powerful airline booking platform with modular systems and microservices

Thoughtworks started by developing a plan of action. Rather than the standard legacy system modernization of lifting old code into new containers, the team documented design specs for each integration before writing implementation code, an approach that minimized technical difficulties throughout the process. Booking logic for the platform was broken into independent, reusable flows, including search, hold, book, cancel and ancillary handling, all as part of a microservices migration that replaced a single block of code tied to one of the nine airline suppliers.

Two of these suppliers, however, needed deeper work. One had almost no documentation and required its own microservices migration to current API versions with no prior blueprint to follow. The other supplier, which alone covers more than 18 individual airlines, brought a long list of quirks: separate credentials for some of their carriers, which interfered with compatibility on the booking platform and low-cost carriers with access only to the live production system and no sandbox environment to test in.

The team leveraged AI with Cursor, helping them parse supplier API contracts running past 100,000 lines, cutting typical two-to-three-day troubleshooting down to about half a day. A custom Python proxy, another product of that AI-assisted software development, allowed engineers to route local requests through the client's Kubernetes environment. The runtime also moved from Java 8 to Java 21, with shared logic pulled into reusable JAR components so the next integration would not start from zero.