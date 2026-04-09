Wealthsimple is Canada's fastest-growing fintech company. Managing over $100 billion in assets for 3 million clients, the company has built its reputation on disruptive innovation, offering services like commission-free and 24/5 trading.

To maintain momentum and achieve greater agility, Wealthsimple aimed to make AI a core part of how it builds and delivers software. While early experiments showed promise, the company recognized that unlocking its full value required a structured framework for adoption. Addressing consistency and integration challenges across engineering teams was essential to scaling AI beyond isolated successes.

Partnering with Thoughtworks, Wealthsimple launched a targeted initiative to build the foundation for an AI-native engineering organization. In a matter of weeks, AI was no longer a tool on the side, but the new standard for delivery.