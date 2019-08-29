No easy road

There are a number of reasons designing an exceptional digital experience can be difficult. One is that many enterprises are saddled with legacy structures and processes that trap them in an ‘old’ way of doing things, so they’re in essence designing for those norms rather than customer needs.

“The challenge is established organizations have a way of working that becomes a drag on what’s relevant for today and tomorrow,” says creative evangelist and product innovation principal, Jeremy Abbett. “They’re used to doing something one way, and they’ve been doing it for decades. Originally, it was conceived and built on an idea that was historically relevant for its time. Then after a while layers and layers of other people build on it without taking into account the social, economical and technological changes that have occurred, so that the original idea is no longer in focus but instead the process around it.”

“With an enterprise you have an existing brand you need to protect, and customers with existing expectations,” agrees Hollier. “It’s obviously a lot harder to get something new out to test, because you need to work across different departments - sales, marketing, legal, finance - to coordinate getting feedback, even on something very small. So a lot of enterprises shy away from that.”

Another issue is that often, companies simply aren’t good listeners. Executives may be well-equipped to identify compelling marketing opportunities, but aren’t close enough to customer needs or problems to design relevant solutions, so they end up building products or experiences based on their perceptions or a hunch - with mixed results.

“Often we think we know what the customer wants, the value propositions and the products that we should launch into the market, but those often become outdated very quickly,” explains Sarah Sulistio, Thoughtworks Product Innovation Lead for China. “Jumping to building solutions without exploring the customer problem, based on what we think we know about the customer, is when the enterprise becomes rife with destruction. We see it all the time with enterprise clients disrupted by new entrants into the market who have a refreshed and renewed perspective on the customer.”

Breaking out of these patterns, to foster industry-leading customer experiences that stay current, requires a new approach to product design and execution that is constantly oriented toward customer needs and emphasizes constant improvement throughout the product life-cycle. It’s a state of mind called product thinking - and here’s how to cultivate it.