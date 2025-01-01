Testing insights

Testing is one of the core tenets of our software engineering practices. In today's world of complex, distributed applications, testing is vital to reduce the risks of downtime and disruption.
AI testing, benchmarks and evals
Generative AI's popularity has led to a renewed interest in quality assurance — perhaps unsurprising given the inherent unpredictability of the technology. This is why, over the last year, the field has seen a number of techniques and approaches emerge, including evals, benchmarking and guardrails.
