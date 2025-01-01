Virtual reality (VR) technology enables users to explore 3D spaces using specialized headsets and hand controllers. Cameras and motion tracking technology track the user’s real-world actions, enabling them to interact naturally with objects and each other in simulated environments.

VR offers unparalleled user immersion, a sense of presence — where the user truly feels that they’re part of the virtual world. However, the lack of a real ‘killer app’, the cumbersome nature of the devices, and the price and accessibility of the hardware needed to deliver and access VR environments, has so far limited its adoption among businesses and consumers.