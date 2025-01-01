What is it?





A range of techniques — such as voice and gesture recognition — that enable users to interact with devices without needing to physically touch them.





Many consumers are already familiar with using voice commands to control digital assistants, such as Siri and Alexa. Similarly, many cars come with voice-enabled controls, some are even trying out gesture controls.





The COVID pandemic is likely to have heightened interest in touchless interactions — many of us harbor concerns about using public screens, which are difficult to sanitize.