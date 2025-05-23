The Model Context Protocol (MCP) introduces a semantic context layer that allows an AI agent to seamlessly access meaningful context (tools, memory and state), driving more specific and responsible AI output.



Unlike traditional APIs focused on function execution, MCP emphasizes context-sharing, enabling more accurate, grounded and cooperative AI behavior across tools — with significantly reduced friction in interoperability.

MCP also makes it easier to integrate and implement retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), helping AI agents to fetch details or resources dynamically as needed. This mitigates the limitations of LLMs’ context windows and allows agents to remain focused on the task at hand while retrieving relevant data on demand.



MCP vs APIs: Context vs. function

Deciding whether to implement MCP starts with a fundamental architectural question:

“Does context matter here?”

Traditional APIs are great for executing repeatable functionalities. MCP, however, is for systems that learn, reason and collaborate — systems where understanding what just happened matters as much as what to do next.

Take AI-assisted software development, for example. Coding agents need to understand business logic, architectural constraints, tech debt and user feedback. This has created significant demand for standardized context-as-a-service; MCP is emerging as the preferred approach to supplying that context across tools like IDEs, AI assistants and coding models.

The table below offers a comparison of APIs and MCP: