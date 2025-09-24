How can AI simplify and accelerate user acceptance testing?

User acceptance testing (UAT) has long been the final gatekeeper before a product goes live. It’s the moment when the rubber meets the road — where product owners and business stakeholders get to put on their user hats and kick the tires on a new feature or application. But for many, this critical process feels less like a smooth handover and more like a roadblock.

However, AI has the potential to help us overcome these obstacles and make user acceptance testing an easier and less challenging step in the product development process.

The pain points of today's UAT process

Before we dive into the future, let's acknowledge the common frustrations we’re all familiar with. The current UAT and feature sign-off process has some significant limitations:

A functional, not technical, mindset . UAT is typically done by business people who are experts on the functionality but not on the code execution. They understand what the feature should do, but they lack the technical know-how to deeply investigate when something goes wrong. Because they are also not well versed with the Technical systems so it becomes difficult for them to test any new scenarios.



A reliance on the QA team . Business teams often need a lot of help from the quality assurance (QA) team just to run their test cases. The QA teams generally create the scenarios and share it with the UAT people and it requires a lot of handholding to run those scenarios. This creates a bottleneck and a dependency that slows down the entire process. If a product owner wants to test a specific scenario, they typically have to wait for a QA engineer to be available to help them navigate the testing environment and execute the steps needed.



The race against time. In the small window of time allocated for UAT, business teams need to ensure all scenarios are covered. This pressure can lead to rushed checks, missed edge cases and a less polished final product. The sheer volume of test cases often makes it impossible to cover everything manually and with limited time.





These limitations turn what should be a vital final check into a chore, often forcing teams to make difficult trade-offs between speed and quality.

The AI-powered solution: LLMs and the Model Context Protocol (MCP)

What if we could address these problems and fundamentally change how UAT is done? The answer lies in leveraging the power of large language models (LLMs) and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

Although feature testing is usually limited to manual testing, to make use of AI in this context, a different approach is needed. Specifically, QA teams need to write their test cases in a modular, functional way which can be called and run independently. Instead of writing long, scripted test plans, QAs will need to write crisp, clear and reusable functions.

How it works in practice

Let’s look at an example to see how this works in practice — consider feature testing for an online shopping application. The requirement would be, in this example, to test the APIs that allow users to login, add items to their cart and submit the order.

Each of these functions represent specific actions or scenarios: