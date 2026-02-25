Reflections on the Future of Software Engineering Retreat

The last twelve months have seen dramatic shifts in software development as a discipline and as a job. While it remains unclear where many of these changes will lead, it’s important we reflect on where we are and where we might be going, because as technology leaders we still need to have a strategy across people, process and talent that will set us up for success today and tomorrow.

You will often hear me say that plans are for when you know what you need to do and what the result will be; a strategy, meanwhile, needs to be adaptive to the environment; it’s only when you can prove your hypothesis can you have a long term plan. Unfortunately with where we are, there are no long term plans, only strategies with hypotheses to help us learn and drive towards success in the face of uncertainty.

In this environment, I really value being able to talk to people I trust to hypothesize ideas and potential solutions, especially if I know they’re facing similar challenges and asking the same kinds of questions. At the start of February I met with industry leaders and Thoughtworks colleagues in Utah to do just that. It was a provocative and inspiring couple of days; as an unconference, the format was an acknowledgement that there were no clear answers at present and meant everyone could learn from one another.

Below are what I see are the key takeaways from the event. To keep focus, I’ve used the classic simplification of people process and technology. However, it’s worth noting my own model for thinking about AI adoption at Thoughtworks and for our clients goes beyond this to include core differentiation, the services and products you provide to customers and the ability to sense and respond to market conditions. (I’ll try and discuss this in more depth in a future piece.)

I won’t cover every discussion that was held as I, unfortunately, couldn’t be in every room. However, what follows provides an overview of what really resonated with me.