(Re)creating Vivara's e-commerce platform boosts revenue and enhances brand

The client

In 2019, after 60 years in business, Vivara, one of the largest jewelry franchises in Brazil, went public on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), becoming the first listed jewelry chain and attracting BRL 2 billion in its IPO.

To remain a leader in the jewelry manufacturing market, where having a compelling digital presence was becoming increasingly vital, the company began to focus its efforts on renewing its online operation. Vivara’s aim was to expand sales and revenue from e-commerce channels while elevating the premium, exclusive qualities of the brand.

Creating the ideal digital customer journey

Before starting to remodel and design the e-commerce site, our team ran a series of studies and tests on the brand's existing website, mapping the entire purchase flow and identifying areas for improvement.



We began by creating hypotheses and testing new value propositions with a small percentage of Vivara's customer base, evaluating engagement and conversion at each step. The goal was to anticipate business results in a controlled environment and identify the strategies that would drive most users towards completing a purchase. The data and lessons learned from this project formed the basis for designing the optimal journey for Vivara's digital consumers.

A two-phase approach

Discovery: We conducted an email survey that gained over 5,000 responses and delivered deep insights on audience segmentation and brand perceptions for both the youth-oriented Life brand (featuring silver products) and traditional Vivara brands. The results of this survey supported many of our decisions throughout the project.

Delivery: Guided by the survey results, we created variations of the home and landing pages for each brand, continually validating them through A/B testing, using no-code tools for greater agility.

Discovering which value propositions and user experiences yielded the best results with the brand's customers enabled us to understand how to best segment and represent the Vivara and Life brands on one platform.

This experimentation, validated with real Vivara customers, not only helped forecast business results but also guided the creation of impactful e-commerce solutions:

We completely redesigned the Vivara website based on the functionalities and value propositions that generated the highest conversion results during testing — enhancing the brand's grandeur with innovative designs.



We developed tailored solutions for Vivara and Life product pages, optimizing customer journeys and aligning Vivara's tone of voice and communication rules using UX writing and copy techniques.