Etsy had foresight into the scaling challenges they would face if there was a large increase in traffic. They were seeing early signs of potential scaling bottlenecks. Two distinct areas were discovered that needed to be addressed. First, since Etsy relied on two physical data centers located in New Jersey, which were costly to maintain and the long lead times reduced their agility — they knew they needed to migrate over to the cloud as seamlessly as possible. And secondly, the company identified the product delivery process as another potential scaling bottleneck since they expanded their talent pool. While autonomous, Etsy's product teams had many different ways of doing delivery, which made it difficult to onboard new developers and to change teams. Finally, Etsy had never previously engaged with a technology consultancy but knew they needed the right partner to continue their momentum.



Scaling to success

With similar ideologies in Agile software development, technology sustainability, employee care, diversity and open-source, Etsy chose Thoughtworks as their strategic partner to assist scaling efforts and migration to Google Cloud.

For product delivery optimization, Thoughtworks and Etsy formed a cross-functional Product Delivery Culture (PDC) team to analyze the current product delivery process for product delivery optimization. We looked across the entire software development value stream and did an analysis of the complaints of managers and team members. From there, we created a product delivery blueprint, where a set of product delivery principles and related delivery practice changes.

The PDC team looked at a key metric called "Time to Learning," which refers to the time it took for a product team to validate an idea with a customer and better understand its value. Etsy had a baseline of fifty days that they wanted to reduce, so we helped Etsy implement a Lean UX approach, meaning they could develop cheaper prototypes that incorporated more direct user research. Finally, we worked with the product development teams to implement Lean Portfolio Management. Instead of creating lengthy project specifications and plans, the Product Delivery Culture team coached product teams to develop outcome statements for each initiative.