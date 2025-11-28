Building a cloud foundation for rapid scaling and AI-driven innovation

Eightcap is a global trading technology solutions provider and trusted contract for difference (CFD) broker, focused on building the infrastructure that powers modern markets. After scaling from 60 to almost 500 employees in just four years, the company began a strategic transformation, evolving from a traditional CFD broker into a technology-driven financial-services innovator.

To realise this next phase of growth, Eightcap and Thoughtworks partnered to reimagine the company’s cloud environment, creating a foundation capable of supporting continuous innovation, operational excellence and rapid scaling.

At the time, Eightcap’s AWS environment had become fragmented and difficult to manage, creating performance bottlenecks and manual workloads. A modernization roadmap was developed in partnership with Thoughtworks to deliver a secure, automated and compliant platform that accelerates innovation and unlocks new possibilities.

Challenge: How did Eightcap enable continuous innovation in a rapidly growing business?

With a strong reputation for innovation in a rapidly evolving market, Eightcap needed a cloud foundation that could help it develop new products, deliver best-in-class trading experiences and support its growing international footprint.

The transformation needed to: