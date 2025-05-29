Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AWS Summit Singapore | 29 May 2025

Spark the extraordinary

power of cloud transformation

Your path to AI-enabled modernization success
AWS Summits Back

Transform your cloud and AI strategy with Thoughtworks at AWS Summit Singapore


Join Thoughtworks at AWS Summit Singapore to discover how enterprises across industries are leveraging AWS to drive innovation, scale AI, and optimize their cloud infrastructure.
 

Our team will be on-site to share insights, showcase solutions, and help you navigate the complexities of cloud transformation.

Image of Singapore city from the air

AWS Summit Singapore

29 May 2025 | Sands Expo and Convention Centre

As proud sponsors of AWS Summit Singapore, we look forward to welcoming you at our booth.

 

Join us for insightful discussions to explore how Thoughtworks’ AWS expertise can help you scale AI with confidence and accelerate your cloud transformation. 

 

Looking to maximize your AWS investment? Meet with our experts to explore proven strategies for AI adoption, cloud migration, and modernization. 

Request a meeting

Meet with us during AWS Summit Singapore

Unlock the power of your cloud transformation with our AWS partnership

Learn more