Taking machine learning from the labs into production, successfully.

The availability of massive amounts of computing power on demand allied to advances in machine learning algorithms — and the existence of massive amounts of digital data with which to train these algorithms — opens up the possibilities for endless improvements in enterprise intelligence.

However, the process for developing, deploying, and continuously improving AI/ML applications is complex. As per a VentureBeat report, 87% of ML projects never make it into production. MLOps extends DevOps into the machine learning space. It refers to the culture where people, regardless of their title or background, work together to imagine, develop, deploy, operate, and improve a machine learning system. CD4ML is a standard at Thoughtworks for ML projects, because it has demonstrated success, and is one that incorporates modern, cloud-friendly software development practices.

