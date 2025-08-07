Thoughtworks Offers Summer Podcast Binge

Unpack “expert generalists”, vibe coding and AI-powered modernization with our senior technologists

As the summer winds down, Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, is offering a curated list from its Technology Podcasts for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve. The three episodes feature thought-provoking conversations with a panel of senior technologists on today’s most pressing topics, from the rise of "expert generalists" to the practical application of generative AI in software engineering.

Below is a brief overview of select episodes to listen to in your own time, on the channel of your choice:

We need to talk about vibe coding: Since the term "vibe coding" emerged, it has set the software development world abuzz with debate. Thoughtworkers Birgitta Böckeler and Lilly Ryan join hosts to dive into the different understandings and applications of the concept, exploring whether it’s a bold new chapter in programming or simply a bold new take on a long-standing practice.

The tech industry needs "expert generalists": Is the tech industry losing something by pushing professionals into ever-smaller niches? Thoughtworkers Martin Fowler and Unmesh Joshi believe so. In this captivating episode, they coin the term "expert generalists" to describe professionals who can dissect unfamiliar challenges and make confident design decisions.

Accelerating mainframe modernization using generative AI: Mainframe modernization is a complex, often intractable problem. In a conversation with Thoughtworks CTO Rachel Laycock and Mechanical Orchard CEO and Founder Rob Mee, discuss leveraging generative AI to effectively understand legacy codebases, delivering a fresh perspective on both legacy modernization and the wider implications of AI in software engineering.

From deep technical topics to digital transformation and innovation, Thoughtworks Technology podcast episodes provide frontline insights on developing cutting-edge tech and how today’s tech megatrends will impact business leaders and technologists.

