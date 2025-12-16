Thoughtworks Joins Merchant Risk Council to Drive Innovation in Payments and Fraud Prevention

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, announced it has joined the Merchant Risk Council (MRC) community. This strategic partnership aims to foster collaboration with merchants, acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs) and fintech innovators to shape the future of payment processing and security.

As digital payments become the backbone of transformation in sectors ranging from retail, travel and healthcare to publishing, energy and the public sector, the need for robust, modern infrastructure is critical. Thoughtworks’ entry into the MRC, the leading global community for eCommerce fraud prevention, payments and risk management, reinforces the consultancy’s commitment to payments modernization, platform engineering, data and scaling AI.

"We’re delighted to welcome Thoughtworks to the MRC community," said Julie Fergerson, Chief Executive Officer at the MRC. "Their deep expertise in payments and fraud, combined with their strength in data, AI and modern engineering, will bring significant value to our members. As the industry shifts toward more intelligent, agent-driven commerce experiences, Thoughtworks’ global perspective and technical leadership will be essential in helping us navigate the next wave of payments innovation."

Through this partnership, Thoughtworks will leverage its engineering expertise to support MRC members in navigating complex payment landscapes. Key areas of focus include:





Optimizing payment acceptance and enhancing checkout experiences through emerging methods.

Strengthening fraud prevention and risk management through data-driven strategies.

Scaling new digital experiences powered by AI and modern engineering standards.

"Joining the MRC underscores our commitment to collaborating with leading merchants and innovators shaping the future of commerce," said Alla Gancz, Global Head of Payments at Thoughtworks. "As payments become more intelligent, real-time and embedded, technology plays a critical role in managing complexity and risk, while exploring the potential of agentic commerce. Together, we can build the next generation of payments experiences that are smarter, safer and more inclusive."

This announcement aligns with Thoughtworks’ strategic focus on Scaling AI, Engineering Excellence and Industry Collaboration. By sharing insights gained from delivering modern payments infrastructure for global institutions, Thoughtworks aims to help merchants and PSPs build payment ecosystems that balance innovation with resilience.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

About the Merchant Risk Council (MRC)

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is a non-profit global membership organization dedicated to connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals. It offers a range of resources, including educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. With over 790 member companies, including more than 550 merchants, the MRC delivers valuable insights on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management. Founded in 2000, the MRC remains a leading force in the industry, driving the evolution of eCommerce by promoting payments optimization and reducing fraud through collaboration, education, networking, and advocacy.

