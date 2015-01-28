Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar Identifies Trend of Security-Minded Tooling

Thoughtworks, a global technology company, today issued the latest Technology Radar, an assessment of trends significantly impacting software development and business strategy. The Technology Radar sets out the current changes in software development - things in motion you should pay attention to based upon Thoughtworks’ day-to-day work and experience solving their client’s toughest challenges.

“Each business faces their own unique challenges, and the best way to meet those challenges is to iterate quickly and pivot in order to get it right,” said Craig Gorsline, President and Chief Operating Officer of Thoughtworks. “Technology Radar is a tool to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing landscape. Those companies using software to flex and adapt to the needs of their customers will create the competitive advantage needed to engage the business problems of today and the future.”

“As software security continues to gain importance, our approach to making software more secure must change,” said Dr. Rebecca Parsons, CTO of Thoughtworks. “Traditional approaches to security have relied on up-front specification followed by validation at the end of the cycle. We advocate for injecting security practices throughout the development cycle, starting with inception and continuing through to client delivery.“

The notable themes in this edition of Technology Radar include:

Explosive growth in the DevOps arena - Much of the work on this Radar involved evaluating a sea of technologies related to DevOps, which continues to grow and innovate at a break-neck pace. Innovation is rampant in this space and we expect the pace to continue.



Next generation data platforms gain traction - Big Data isn't new—in fact we've been advising against buying into the hype for some time—but we're beginning to see related technologies take hold and find uses in the Enterprise.



Developers focus on security-minded tooling - Each week brings new stories of data leaks or misuse and public demand for secure, privacy-respecting systems is on the rise. Tools featured on this edition of the Radar can help developers create secure systems and infrastructure.



About Technology Radar

Technology Radar, now in its 5th year, is created by the Thoughtworks Technology Advisory Board, which consists of 20 senior technologists from around the globe who serve as regular advisors to Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Rebecca Parsons. At Thoughtworks we are focused on helping our industry improve and believe in sharing what we learn. We encourage you to explore the technologies in the Radar and build your own. Visit “Build Your Own Radar” to learn how.