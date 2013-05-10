Thoughtworks announces the hiring of Dr. David Walton

Dr. Walton has most recently executed the design, construction, and served as Chief Operating Officer of the Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais, the newly opened 300-bed state-of-the-art teaching hospital built by Partners In Health in partnership with Zanmi Lasante, a local NGO, and the Ministry of Health of Haiti. He also will continue in his role as associate physician and hospitalist in the Division of Social Medicine and Health Inequalities at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Walton previously served as the associate director of the Hôpital de Lascahobas in Haiti.

“Dr. David Walton has been on the frontlines of the global health care crisis for a number of years,” says Thoughtworks CEO Guo Xiao. “Dr. Walton’s passionate belief that healthcare is a basic human right is the primary reason why this is so exciting for our Company. We look forward to working together on this ambitious mission.”

In addition to the Mirabalais hospital, Dr. Walton’s recent projects have focused on Haiti, where he has worked to provide care for more than 500,000 impoverished people. He has led a team of healthcare professionals to bring many HIV and sexually transmitted disease prevention programs to the region. Dr. Walton has also focused on improving healthcare delivery in central Haiti, which has included the design and construction of a 60-bed acute care hospital, a 30-bed women’s hospital, and supervising Haitian resident physicians.

At Thoughtworks, Dr. Walton will lead its practice in serving the technology needs of healthcare institutions in resource poor environments. Thoughtworks’ existing clients in the field include Partners in Health, OpenMRS, Grameen Foundation, Village Reach, Human Network International, the Institute for Reproductive Health and Jan Swasthya Sahyog Peoples’ Health Support Group.

“I am delighted to join Thoughtworks and work with so many like-minded inpiduals, “ states Dr. Walton. “We collectively share a passion for bringing social and economic justice in the name of healthcare to the under served. It is rare to find a Company that truly believes in such causes.”

Dr. Walton received his Masters of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health in 2007. He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 2003 and his B.A. from Augustana College in 1998.