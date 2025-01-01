Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
A leader’s guide to transforming IT today 

 

On-demand webinar

 

In the webinar "A leader’s guide to transforming IT today for the energy grid of the future," Sebastian Werner, Head of Data & AI Energy at Thoughtworks explores cloud-native architectures, data mesh approaches, and cross-sector data sharing to accelerate the energy transition.

 

Balancing decarbonization goals with grid reliability demands a digital transformation in the energy sector. This requires modernizing infrastructure while maintaining sovereignty over critical systems. This webinar covers best practices for building agile, secure, and scalable solutions that empower energy leaders to navigate the complexities of a decentralized energy future.

 

Sebastian Werner

Your speaker: Sebastian Werner

Head of Data &AI Solutions Energy

Sebastian has extensive experience driving digital transformation in industrial setups. Building on expertise in data-driven modelling, chemical process engineering as well as cloud-based computational infrastructure and software development he helps enterprises to find solutions beyond the best practices. Engineer by heart, he is on a journey to facilitate the translation of “the big picture challenge” to “the gory details” and lead teams in solving complex challenges.

 

Fully committed to the sustainable development goals, his key interests revolve around (industrial) process efficiency and sustainability. Things which can only be solved by combining technology from different fields, as well as openly sharing knowledge.

