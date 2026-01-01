Building the next generation payments infrastructure for instant, intelligent and agentic payments

Join us at the Thoughtworks office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for an exclusive roundtable on the future of payments technology and how to prepare for the agentic future. We will explore the future outlook and key priorities for the payments industry in Europe.

We will move beyond high-level strategy to address the engineering reality of building scalable and resilient payments infrastructure that operates 24/7 and supports instant payments. Drawing on real-world experience, we’ll discuss how to transform legacy stacks and modernize for an AI-native future without engaging in high-risk migrations.

We are excited to explore the future outlook for Digital Euro, resilience, and sovereignty in the context of payments innovation and modernization and unveil the possibilities of agentic commerce, including the protocols and standards shaping the next decade of retail.