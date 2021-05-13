Secco Aura

The financial services industry has endured a decade of increased regulatory scrutiny, disruption from challenger banks and new opportunities arising from fintech startups, all of which has revolutionized the financial services space. While this sector is focused on optimizing banking, it is based on the assumption that our existing understanding of banks, money and wealth is correct.





Enter Secco: the organization that believes differently and has the ambitious mission to not only reinvent banking, but to completely turn currency on its head.