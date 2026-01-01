Daniel Schmalz Head of Business Development, Central Europe

As Head of Business Development for Central Europe at Thoughtworks, I partner with enterprise leaders to bridge the gap between AI ambition and measurable P&L impact — identifying the right strategic and architectural vehicle to turn business vision into profitable reality.

Rooted in the manufacturing sector, I have spent years helping major Tier 1 suppliers and automotive OEMs master data readiness. Today, I focus on new business development across Central Europe, guiding organizations to scale from isolated proofs of concept to truly agentic-native enterprises — balancing speed to value, AI adoption, AI sovereignty, and sustainable AI economics.

One conviction shapes my work: buying licenses and granting access to frontier models doesn’t create AI adoption — and theoretical training only gets you so far. Real transformation happens when hands-on enablement meets the right organizational setup, driving value by concrete measurements, open knowledge sharing, and communities of practice that embed new ways of working from the individual contributor to the corporate level.