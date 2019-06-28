Does work have a future?

The war for digital talent is only likely to intensify in the years and decades ahead. “It’s a one-way street,” says Soman. “More companies are becoming ‘tech at core.’ 10 or 15 years back, the opportunities were at software organizations. More recently, it’s been Silicon Valley. If you fast forward a few years, almost every organization that you know, whether a bank or consumer goods company, is going to need the same type of digital talent.”

However, there are positive aspects to this trend. “My perspective is the talent market will respond,” Soman says. “I see a lot of positive movement, from online learning to the democratization of technology knowledge. You no longer have to go to a college to get the best technology understanding. It’s a great time for digital talent.”

Parke believes more employers will step up to cultivate the kind of talent they require. “We’re going to see a huge increase in companies taking on the responsibilities of creating talent. We can no longer rely on governments or traditional institutions to produce the skills and answer all the needs we have. Even the cost of post-secondary education is dramatically increasing in many places, which cuts out a big segment of the population that can’t afford access.”





Successful companies will therefore be busy “redefining the profile of what they see as digital talent, and thinking about it in a much more expansive way. They’re going to start developing more programs to reskill current employees, or upskill people coming from roles that have been automated or eliminated.”

For Gorman, a defining future trend will be flexible working gaining momentum to the point that it challenges the nature of work itself.

“There are some organizations that are still not aware how big a thing remote and flexible working is becoming,” she says. “I had a conversation with a relatively new graduate-level employee whose desire was to work 12 months in the technology role that he had, and then 12 months in another country working for a charity - that’s the lifestyle he envisages. The concept of work itself is changing; it’s almost like work and life are merging closer together.”