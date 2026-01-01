Looking Glass archive
Bringing tech-led business changes into focus
Technology's pace of change can be dizzying; the impact on your business hard to fathom. Here's where Thoughtworks Looking glass comes in.
As a digital transformation consultancy, it’s important for Thoughtworks to stay ahead of technology trends so we can help our clients create a strategic advantage for their business. Our global network of consultants and clients ensures that we see a broad picture of what’s coming, how soon, and the likely impacts. In these reports we share our insights, giving the outside world a glimpse into part of what allows us to transform businesses through leading-edge technology.
Lenses: key trends to help you explore technology’s impact
In each lens, we present opportunities for implementing technology in your business and signals to gauge how fast something is approaching. We categorize each of the 100+ trends in two dimensions: the prevalence across enterprises — seeing now, beginning to see or on the horizon — and our recommended strategic response — adopt, analyze or anticipate.
You'll find previous editions of Looking Glass with each lens within the report below. Start exploring to begin formulating your response to the trends that will shape your industry's and your organization's future.