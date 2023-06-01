Inclusive testing – creating opportunities

The Youren Foundation was founded in 2016 by China’s largest organization for those with disabilities, the OnePlusOne Disability Group. One of Youren Foundation’s central goals is to empower people with disabilities around independent living and employment. It also works with organizations to promote the value of disability integration and best practice, and is a strategic partner of Thoughtworks China’s Social impact team.



One of the Foundation’s ongoing projects is to provide software testing roles for its users and with testing deeply embedded in our work at Thoughtworks, we saw an opportunity to collaborate. Testers with disabilities are often excluded from opportunities for testing training and QA (quality analysis), and so by working together, we could all learn from each other and improve inclusivity.