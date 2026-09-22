The challenge

During an AI-first software delivery assessment, SAP Commerce (Hybris) emerged as the most challenging application in Unieuro's modernization landscape. As with many enterprise commerce platforms, Unieuro's SAP Commerce implementation had evolved over more than a decade. New business capabilities, integrations and customizations had accumulated release after release, while documentation gradually fell behind the software itself, making it difficult to understand how the platform actually behaved.

As a result, answering seemingly straightforward questions, such as “Which systems participate in checkout?”, “Which services determine product availability?” and “Which pricing rules are still active?”, often required reading code, inspecting configuration, consulting multiple specialists and validating assumptions across several teams.

For a modernization program, where teams need to understand the existing system before deciding what to rebuild, replace or retire, this created an immediate problem.

Rather than investing months in manual documentation, Thoughtworks and Huware explored a different question: Could reverse engineering become a repeatable engineering activity instead of a one-off documentation exercise?