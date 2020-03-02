oOh! Media | Thoughtworks

oOh!media is a leading out-of-home advertising operator across Australia and New Zealand with a portfolio of classic and digital location-based signs across retail, roadside, and airport. They provide clients with greater connections and engagement with their own customers.





Thoughtworks partnered with oOh!, introducing practical lean techniques to help identify opportunities to remove inefficiencies from their internal business processes and increase their capacity for work that adds value to the business. Together, we performed a detailed value stream analysis by mapping the entire end-to-end customer journey from sales through to contract and campaign delivery. Using the value stream map as a high-resolution picture of the current state, we built a joint understanding of where efficiency and/or quality could be improved.