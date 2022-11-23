For a nonprofit organization, creating innovative and sustainable digital solutions are the key to driving long term success and making a positive social impact. LeaveNoOneBehind (LNOB), a refugee aid nonprofit organization, partnered with Thoughtworks to develop a simple and innovative website solution to connect volunteers with support aid organizations. Together with LNOB, Thoughtworks delivered a pilot MVP (Minimum Viable Product) in just six weeks.

Effectively scaling support for volunteers during the crisis in the Ukraine

LNOB is a nonprofit based in Berlin, offerings a platform which enables refugee aid organizations to provide volunteer support to those who would otherwise be left behind in times of crisis. Immediately after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, LNOB started ukraine.lnob.net, a website where volunteers and support aid organizations can register themselves to assist refugees fleeing from the Ukraine. The goal is to effectively match volunteers with support aid organizations so that refugees from the Ukraine can receive aid quickly.

LNOB’s drive for acquiring support was a success. By the time Thoughtworks started to collaborate with them, over 11,000 volunteers and 104 support aid organizations had registered on their website, with this number increasing everyday. The challenge became matching the offers of volunteers to the needs of support aid organizations. Matching was a manual process, requiring a lot of time and effort. LNOB needed a solution which enabled them to make high quality connections quickly.

Finding the core problem to solve

For LNOB finding the right volunteer for any particular opportunity was a manual task, often requiring someone to search through hundreds of lines of volunteer data and assess their compatibility line by line. On average LNOB was successfully matching less than 2 volunteers to support organizations per week.

Through market research, Thoughtworks found a variety of existing nonprofit platforms that enabled volunteers and initiatives to find each other. To add to this, new Ukraine aid initiatives have been popping up every day since the war began.

As the team dug deeper they noticed many existing nonprofit platforms focused on enabling volunteers to find the right opportunities, rather than enabling opportunity providers to find the right volunteers.

LNOB had a vision: Initiatives could specify the type of support they needed and would be instantly connected to the right volunteers. Through analysis, collaborative ideation and experimentation, the Thoughtworks team designed and developed a lightweight tool which enabled initiative owners to search for particular volunteers, by language, location and types of support they needed, and contact them directly.

Initiatives could further improve the accuracy of their match by comparing other information about volunteers such as their license type, what kind of accommodation they could provide and when they registered.