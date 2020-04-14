Acumen Metering (Acumen), established by Origin, provides metering services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Australia. Thoughtworks partnered with Acumen to scale their bespoke metering business in response to government-led industry changes, which called for the introduction of smart meters to the mass consumer market.





With just 18 months to transform every aspect of the business, we ran a four-week discovery to build out a strategy roadmap, taking into account the evolving energy market, as well as understanding customer touch points across the entire business.





The roadmap allowed Acumen to prioritise the key initiatives to complete over the next 18 months to enable them to meet new industry regulations, as well as improve the service provided to their customers. The first initiatives to be undertaken included improving field services and creating better visibility of assets.





To address Acumen’s challenge of improving field services, the team worked closely with field operatives to replace the off-the-shelf tool that accompanied their site work. By embedding themselves in the technician’s daily process and testing a series of prototypes, they were able to custom-build AcuLink, an application that captured the right data, at the points that made the most sense in the technician’s workflow.