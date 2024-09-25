Australian Payments Plus (AP+) brings together Australia’s leading payment operators - BPAY Group, eftpos and NPP Australia - to innovate and improve the nation’s dynamic payment ecosystem. To effectively respond to the evolving needs of Australia’s consumers, businesses and government, AP+ actively engages in forward-thinking strategies to create opportunities for Australia’s payments landscape. Recently, AP+ partnered with Thoughtworks to deliver two critical streams of work with PayTo and BPAY.

BPAY as a flagship product, BPAY®, has become a trusted and preferred method for bill payments among Australians with over 70% of all citizens over the age of 18 regularly using this service for their financial needs.

Challenge



BPAY found itself grappling with some challenges that potentially hindered its future expansion. As a well established product, BPAY needed to look at sources of future growth and assess how changes in customer behavior were impacting the product.

AP+ wanted to explore opportunities that have substantial growth potential to inform BPAY’s future product growth and CX strategy. To shape BPAY’s future with confidence, AP+ turned to Thoughtworks to develop a product discovery and customer experience strategy. This strategic work could serve as the cornerstone for shaping its future product evolution — highlighting BPAY’s unique market differentiators and customer value.