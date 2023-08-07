Authority Brands operates a family of industry-leading, franchised home service brands offering swimming pool maintenance, plumbing, cleaning services, heating and cooling servicing, and much more.

In 2019, the company acquired Clockwork Incorporated — another organization that owned and operated a diverse portfolio of home service brands. One of the brands that Authority Brands purchased as part of this deal was Successware®, a field service management software company that offers home service companies a back-office solution and mobile application that seamlessly connect.

Authority Brands quickly saw the potential with Successware and its technology. They decided to engage Thoughtworks to assess and advise on how to maximize the apps digital capabilities and how to transform it to deliver maximum value to the business.

Finding a diamond in the rough

Following a thorough assessment of Successware, its offerings, its digital infrastructure, and the competitive landscape, a major opportunity was identified in the app that could create significant long-term value for Authority Brands and its franchisees.

By replacing the previous third-party mobile application used to help service operators work in the field, with a mobile application created and managed by Successware, the company benefited from increased control over its mobile tooling, allowing them to be more responsive to user needs and deliver the features that they need to be successful in their day-to-day tasks.

The Thoughtworks team quickly began building this new mobile application by leveraging their proven expertise in architecting and designing such solutions. Thoughtworks thoroughly understood Successware’s business requirements and launched Successware Mobile™, an easy to use, intuitive, modern mobile application with a rich set of features including sales presentation tools, remote timecard management, a mobile pricebook and paperless invoicing.

The mobile application was an instant hit with Successware customers and Authority Brand’s home service operators, empowering them to not only address their client’s issues, but also drive revenue for their businesses. This has proven to be a scalable solution for Successware customers.