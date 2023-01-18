My Thoughtworks story

My name is Helena. That’s me, left side, with my Thoughtworks colleagues at Newcastle GovJam 2022 — a rapid design and ideation event we hosted to help inspire and develop innovations for the public sector. That was a very recent highlight of my career. But that is not where my story began.

My career journey started when I majored in social anthropology at my home university, LMU Munich. Anthropology teaches us how to see the world through the eyes of different people, to understand how they perceive the world. And when you do that, you learn to see yourself differently.

I decided to pair my anthropology major with a minor in computer science. At the time, I’m not sure the combination made much sense. But looking back, it was the first decision that led me down the path of bringing people and technology together. Now, that’s one of the things I love most about my role at Thoughtworks.

While I was studying for my degree, I volunteered at a social organization called Serlo Education, building a free and open platform for educational resources. The team there was hugely supportive, and helped me find my confidence in a professional technical environment, which helped me confidently leap into my career after graduation.