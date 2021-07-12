REA Group runs one of the largest property marketplaces in the world, helping millions of people to buy, sell or lease properties every year.

Situation: As a digital native, REA was focused on enabling growth through new product capabilities, and expansion to new parts of the property value stream. However, scaling its technology resources to keep pace with the executive teams’ ambitions was proving challenging and the business began to look for a strategic partner that could help resource and grow alongside the business, as it’s plans became more expansive.

Solution: We began our partnership with REA many years ago. Teams from Australia, China and Southeast Asia worked together with the REA leadership team to scale the technology teams in aid of transforming their organization and building resilient, innovative property marketplaces in Australia and South East Asia.

This began with a large re-platforming project for their Australian site and led to developing technology that enabled a real estate agent to upload photographs and description for a property, all the way to the consumer using the website and mobile applications to search for listings. Thoughtworks brought its core capabilities from engineering practices, platform knowledge & ability to scale talent to help REA realize it’s strategic vision in building a world leading property marketplace.

Benefit: The partnership evolved to increase REA’s product delivery throughput, working alongside as true partners integrated into their collaborative culture and agile ways of working across the core enterprise. This increased market development throughput by more than double and helped REA deliver market leading experiences for its customers and consumers through to its current day position as a AUD$20 billion global digital marketplace.