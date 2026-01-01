John Elliott Global Managing Director, Technology Advisory

I lead Technology Advisory at Thoughtworks, where I work with boards, CEOs and executive teams on the governance, operating and investment decisions needed to build AI-enabled enterprises. I also lead our strategic partnership with Teneo, bringing together executive advisory with Thoughtworks' expertise in AI, technology strategy and engineering to help organizations turn ambition into measurable business outcomes.

Before joining Thoughtworks, I was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where I advised Fortune 500 organizations on technology strategy, AI and enterprise transformation. I also helped build and lead the firm's global Platforms business within Digital Labs, now known as Build by McKinsey.

Earlier, as a managing director at Accenture, I helped build the firm's Mobility and Digital Platform businesses while serving on the Digital Leadership team, the Technology Leadership Council and the Labs Advisory Board. Before moving into consulting, I held senior product and platform leadership roles at Qualcomm, Openwave and Verizon, building and commercializing technologies across mobile media, messaging, IoT and payments.

Across my career, I've learned that successful AI transformation is fundamentally a leadership challenge. It requires clear strategic direction, disciplined execution and the confidence to make decisions in an environment of constant change.

I hold a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California, am a named inventor on multiple technology patents and am the author of What Must Be True: How to Win in the Age of AI, and Why Most Will Not. Outside of work, I enjoy sailing and spending time with my wife of 37 years and our three daughters.