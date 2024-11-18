Supporting the fight against human trafficking with data

The reality of human trafficking



Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery in which traffickers use deception or coercion to recruit victims for the purpose of exploitation. The cruel reality is that an estimated 50 million individuals are currently held in modern slavery.



Thoughtworks had the privilege of partnering with Stop the Traffik, a UK-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). The organization is fighting trafficking crimes on many levels, including a data-centric approach around an AI-gathered dataset. They hold the largest collection of available global information on routes and hotspots of human trafficking which they share with their network of partners, including Law Enforcement Agencies, NGOs and Financial Institutions.

Stop the Traffik built a tool, the Traffik Analysis Hub, to visualize their dataset and create reports from it. The tool itself had been complex to use due to the large size of the dataset and the many ways to interact with the data. This hindered usability, especially for users with a non-technical background. Thoughtworks was brought in to enhance the tool's usability and, therefore, effectiveness. It was our responsibility to ensure that each aspect of the tool could meet the diverse needs of its user base, which included 200 organizations.